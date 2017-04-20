FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Keppel Corporation's qtrly net profit up 23 pct at S$260 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd

* Qtrly revenue S$ 1.25 billion versus S$1.74 billion

* Qtrly net profit was S$260 million, up 23 pct

* For the quarter, property division saw revenue decrease by 48 pct to $262 million due mainly to lower revenue from china and singapore

* "Offshore & marine division's net order book, excluding sete rigs, stands at $3.5 billion"

* Property division sold about 980 homes in Q1 of 2017

* No dividend has been declared for quarter ended 31 March 2017

* All figures in S$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

