July 17 (Reuters) - Keppel DC Reit:

* Distribution of 3.63 cents per unit has been declared for 1H 2017

* Q2 net property income S$31.363 million, up 41.9 percent

* Q2 gross revenue S$34.5 million versus S$24.9 million

