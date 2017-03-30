BRIEF-Keppel REIT Management announces issuance of S$75 mln notes due 2024

March 30 (Reuters) - Keppel Reit Management Limited :

* Issuance Of S$75m 3.275% Notes Due 2024 Pursuant To S$1b Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme

* Keppel reit- notes are expected to mature on 8 april 2024

* Proceeds from issue of notes under programme will be applied towards refinancing borrowings of keppel reit

* Keppel reit mtn ,a unit of RBC investor services trust singapore has priced s$75 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.275 per cent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: