March 22 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA:

* Its EGM agreed on the merger of the company with Dayli Polska

* The shareholders have also resolved to reduce the company's capital by lowering the nominal value of shares to 0.1 zloty from 1.0 zloty per share to cover losses from FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)