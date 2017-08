April 18 (Reuters) - Kerlink Sa

* Launches capital increase of around 18 million euros ($19.17 million)

* Price per share: 14 euros

* Capital increase with preferential subscription rights: 5 new shares for 14 existing ones

* Discount of 18.13 pct compared to April 12, 2017 closing price

* Subscription period from April 21 to May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)