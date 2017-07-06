BRIEF-Dynamatic Technologies announces strategic co-op with Israel Aerospace Industries, Elcom Systems
* Dynamatic Technologies - co, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Elcom Systems announce strategic cooperation
July 6 KERNEL HOLDING SA:
* ITS UNIT HAS COMPLETED AN ACQUISITION OF 100% INTEREST IN A FARMING BUSINESS FOR USD 43.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with Askul Corp on July 6