FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Kerry Group reports FY earnings per share up 7.1 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kerry Group reports FY earnings per share up 7.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kerry Group Plc

* Adjusted EPS* up 7.1% to 323.4 cent

* Group revenue of eur 6.1 billion reflecting 3.6% business volume growth

* Trading profit increased by 7.1% to eur 750m

* Group trading margin up 70 basis points to 12.2%

* Final dividend per share of 39.2 cent (total 2016 dividend up 12% to 56 cent)

* CEO Stan McCarthy: "In 2017 we expect to achieve good revenue growth and 5% to 9% growth in adjusted earnings per share" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.