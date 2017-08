April 19 (Reuters) - KESKO OYJ:

* SALES IN MARCH 2017 TOTALLED EUR 1,003.8 MILLION, AND WERE UP 30.5%

* SAYS GROWTH WAS SIGNIFICANTLY STRENGTHENED BY ACQUISITIONS OF SUOMEN LÄHIKAUPPA, ONNINEN AND AUTOCARRERA

* COMPARABLY, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF BUSINESS ARRANGEMENTS, SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES INCREASED BY 4.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)