Czech prime minister picks new industry minister
PRAGUE, March 23 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka nominated Jiri Havlicek as the next industry minister, he said on Thursday after submitting the pick to the president.
March 10 Key Alliance Group Bhd
* KKM agreed to pay DVMI RM3 million as full and final settlement of DVMI’s claim, counter claim by kkm withdrawn Source text (bit.ly/2msv5il) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA expects a new in-court reorganization plan to go to a creditor vote by the end of June, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.