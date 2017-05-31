FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex
May 31, 2017

BRIEF-Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp:

* Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex

* Keyera Corp - phase one is estimated at $470 million as it includes build-out of certain infrastructure sufficient to support both phases

* Keyera Corp - as a result of the decision, Keyera now expects to invest growth capital of between $800 million and $900 million in 2017

* Keyera - total cost of two-phased project is expected to be approximately $625 million

* Keyera - based on proposed construction schedule, operations are targeted to start up in mid-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

