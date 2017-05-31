BRIEF-Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex

May 31 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp:
* Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex
* Keyera Corp - phase one is estimated at $470 million as it includes build-out of certain infrastructure sufficient to support both phases
* Keyera Corp - as a result of the decision, Keyera now expects to invest growth capital of between $800 million and $900 million in 2017
* Keyera - total cost of two-phased project is expected to be approximately $625 million
* Keyera - based on proposed construction schedule, operations are targeted to start up in mid-2019