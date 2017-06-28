Russia c.bank: Tuesday cyber attack similar to WannaCry, Petya
MOSCOW, June 28 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had detected a cyber attack on Tuesday that used malware similar to the WannaCry and Petya encryptor viruses.
June 28 KEYRUS SA:
* ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF ITS SAP PCOE CERTIFICATION UNTIL 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DECIDES TO ISSUE SERIES A BONDS OF UP TO 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS