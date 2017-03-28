FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Keysight Technologies announces pricing of public offering of senior unsecured notes
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Keysight Technologies announces pricing of public offering of senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Keysight Technologies Inc -

* Keysight Technologies announces pricing of public offering of senior unsecured notes in connection with pending acquisition of Ixia

* Has priced its registered public offering of U.S. $700 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured fixed rate notes

* Offering is expected to close on April 6, 2017

* Notes are being issued at a price equal to 99.873 percent of their face value, with yield to maturity of 4.616 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

