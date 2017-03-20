FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keysight Technologies says now expects Q2 revenue to be $725 mln-$745 mln
March 20, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Keysight Technologies says now expects Q2 revenue to be $725 mln-$745 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Keysight Technologies Inc

* Keysight Technologies Inc says second fiscal quarter updated outlook

* Keysight Technologies Inc says Keysight now expects its Q2 2017 revenue to be in range of $725 million to $745 million

* Keysight Technologies Inc - Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share now expected to be in range of $0.55 to $0.63,compared with prior guidance of $0.54 to $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $742.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2mmnovv) Further company coverage:

