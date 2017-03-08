FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-KeyW to acquire Sotera Defense Solutions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 8, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-KeyW to acquire Sotera Defense Solutions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - KeyW Holding Corp:

* KeyW enters into definitive agreement to acquire sotera defense solutions

* KeyW Holding Corp - all-cash transaction valued at approximately $235 million

* KeyW Holding Corp - deal projected to be immediately accretive to adjusted eps in fiscal year 2017

* Says Sotera will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of KeyW Corporation following transaction

* Deal inclusive of an expected $46 million net present value of acquired tax benefits

* KeyW Holding Corp - KeyW intends to fund transaction with proceeds from a new secured credit facility arranged by RBC Capital Markets and cash on hand

* KeyW Holding Corp - under terms of agreement, Sotera will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of KeyW Corporation following transaction

* Says on a pro-forma basis, combined company is expected to generate approximately $535 million in revenue

* KeyW Holding Corp - deal projected to be significantly accretive to 2018 gaap EPS

* KeyW Holding Corp -on a pro-forma basis, combined company is expected to generate more than $55 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2017 before synergies

* KeyW - transaction expects to yield approximately $3.5 million of cost synergies within fiscal year 2017, and approximately $7 million within 12-18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.