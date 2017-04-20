FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Keyyo FY net result falls to 1.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Keyyo SA:

* FY net result 1.9 million euros ($2.04 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* Fy recurring operating income 2.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.35 euros per share

* Anticipates revenue for new fiscal year on a like-for-like basis and an operating profit growth of around 10 percent

* 2017 turnover will have unfavorable comparables over first three quarters following sale of call shops activities in q4 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2pU8ABP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

