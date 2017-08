May 10 (Reuters) - KFG Resources Ltd

* KFG Resources to administer further cost cutting measures

* KFG Resources Ltd - starting in June, company overhead will be reduced as two additional employees are released, saving on salaries and insurance

* KFG Resources Ltd - for month of March, KFG Petroleum produced an average of 65.4 bopd from 19 wells