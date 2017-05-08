FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-KGHM CEO sees no reasons for copper price staying below $5500/T
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-KGHM CEO sees no reasons for copper price staying below $5500/T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.

* Chief Executive of Europe No.2 copper miner KGHM Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says he sees no fundamental reasons for copper price to stay below $5500 per tonne

* "Launching of the large infrastructure programme (announced by the U.S. President Donald Trump) would be a factor that could help us," Domagalski-Labedzki tells reporters. "There are many fundamental factors that cause prospects for copper prices to be optimistic."

* The CEO also says that there is no possibility for KGHM to return to plans to build the second phase of the Chilean Sierra Gorda copper mine

* Domagalski-Labedzki also says that KGHM is ready to expand its co-operation with China, for example in mining services Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.