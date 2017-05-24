FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-KGHM's proposed dividend of PLN 1/share is "optimal" - minister
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-KGHM's proposed dividend of PLN 1/share is "optimal" - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz SA

* Poland's Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski tells reporters that a proposal of Europe's No.2 copper miner, the state-run KGHM, to pay out dividend of 1 zloty ($0.2665) per share in 2017 is "optimal"

* Earlier in May, KGHM, which is also one of the world's biggest silver producers, said that it plans to pay out a dividend this year totaling 200 million zlotys, or 1 zloty per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7528 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.