March 31 (Reuters) - FUNCOM NV

* FUNCOM NV - KGJI HAS TODAY SOLD 20,000,000 SHARES IN FUNCOM, REPRESENTING 7.88 PER CENT OF SHARE CAPITAL

* KGJ INVESTMENTS S.A. SICAV-SIF HAS SOLD 20\,000\,000 SHARES AND WILL CONVERT 3.5 MILL BONDS

* FUNCOM NV - SHARES WERE SOLD AT A PRICE OF NOK 2.84 PER SHARE