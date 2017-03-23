March 23 Kier Group Plc:

* Will transfer part of its land bank and a number of its residential developments in east of England, valued at up to £97 mln, into JV

* Cross keys contributing up to £4m of equity into JV

* Will receive a cash payment of up to £64m for assets and JV will be funded by a non-recourse revolving credit facility from Hsbc Bank Plc

* Will be a 90:10 split of economic ownership and each party will have 50:50 voting rights

* Initial completion of transaction is expected to take place by 31 March 2017

* JV is expected to be cash generative from completion of transaction.

* Expects transaction to be earnings accretive in 2019