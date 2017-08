April 20 (Reuters) - Kiler REIT:

* Sells land in Beylikdüzü, Istanbulbul for 1.5 million lira ($413,018.34) plus VAT to Batıbeyler Yapı and terminates contruction agreement with Bati Beyler that signed in April 2014

* The transaction value of the sale represents 1.4 million lira profit

