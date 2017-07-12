FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Kilroy Realty to redeem outstanding shares of 6.375% series H cumulative redeemable preferred stock
#WrayLive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
In Ohio bastion, supporters dismiss uproar over Trump Jr.
POLITICS
In Ohio bastion, supporters dismiss uproar over Trump Jr.
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Commentary
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 8:30 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Kilroy Realty to redeem outstanding shares of 6.375% series H cumulative redeemable preferred stock

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Kilroy Realty Corp

* Kilroy Realty Corporation to redeem all outstanding shares of 6.375% series H cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Kilroy Realty Corp - shares of series H preferred stock will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share

* Kilroy Realty Corp says intends to redeem all 4 million outstanding shares of its 6.375% series H cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Kilroy Realty Corp - redemption date will be August 15, 2017

* Kilroy Realty - In relation to redemption, co will incur one-time, non-cash charge related to write-off of original issuance costs of about $0.04/share in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.