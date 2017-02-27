BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.49
* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
Feb 27 Kimberly-clark Corp:
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue $57.4 million versus $52.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly reported after-tax adjusted operating income of $0.07 per share