an hour ago
BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark Q2 earnings per share $1.49
July 25, 2017 / 11:59 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark Q2 earnings per share $1.49

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Kimberly-clark Corp

* Kimberly-Clark announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.56 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - full-year 2017 net sales and organic sales are expected to be similar, or up slightly, year-on-year

* Says company anticipates full-year 2017 earnings per share will be at low end of its target range of $6.20 to $6.35.

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - personal care segment's Q2 sales of $2.3 billion were down slightly

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - consumer tissue segment's Q2 sales of $1.5 billion decreased 2 percent

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees 2017 cost savings of $425 to $450 million from company's force program

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees 2017 input cost inflation of $200 to $300 million compared to previous estimate of $150 to $250 million

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees 2017 volumes to be up slightly, while net selling prices and product mix, combined, are expected to be down slightly

* Kimberly-Clark Corp- ‍at Kimberly-Clark De Mexico, qtrly results were impacted by a weaker Mexican Peso and higher input costs​

* FY 2017 revenue view $18.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

