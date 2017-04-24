FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark reports Q1 EPS $1.57
April 24, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark reports Q1 EPS $1.57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Kimberly-clark Corp

* Kimberly-Clark announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.20 to $6.35

* Q1 earnings per share $1.57

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 2 percent

* Q1 sales $4.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.5 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company continues to target full-year 2017 earnings per share of $6.20 to $6.35

* Says confirming our bottom-line earnings growth range for 2017.

* Personal care segment Q1 sales of $2.3 billion increased 2 percent

* Consumer tissue segment Q1 sales of $1.5 billion decreased 3 percent

* Sees 2017 organic sales growth 1 to 2 percent

* Outlook for currencies has improved, while commodity inflation has picked up somewhat, category growth continues to be relatively modest

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.33, revenue view $18.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clark-Sees in 2017 foreign currency translation effects on sales & operating profit neutral overall compared to previous estimate of negative 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

