BRIEF-Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting to issue up to 600 mln yuan bonds in private placement
June 29 Kin Yat Holdings Ltd:
* FY profit attributable HK$196.4 million versus loss of HK$69.8 million
* FY revenue HK$2.47 billion versus HK$2.32 billion
* Board recommends payment of a final dividend of HK5.0 cents (FY2016: HK5.0 cents) per share for FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it received subsidy of 60.9 million yuan from government on June 27