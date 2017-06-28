June 29 Kin Yat Holdings Ltd:

* FY ‍profit attributable HK$196.4 million versus loss of HK$69.8 million​

* FY revenue HK$2.47 billion versus HK$2.32 billion

* Board recommends payment of a final dividend of HK5.0 cents (FY2016: HK5.0 cents) per share for FY2017