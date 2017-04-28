BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
April 28 Kina Securities Ltd:
* Rabbie will be replaced by Isikeli Taureka, who joined Kina board as non-executive director
* Chairman Rabbie Namaliu will retire as chairman of board and non-executive director for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Campus Communities announces increased quarterly dividend