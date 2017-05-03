May 3 Kinaxis Inc
* Kinaxis Inc. reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenue totaled $32.5 million, up 20%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Sees FY 2017 annual total revenue to be in range of $140
million to $144 million
* Kinaxis Inc sees full year 2017 annual adjusted EBITDA as
a percentage of total revenue to be between 25% and 27% of total
revenue
* Sees FY 2017 annual subscription revenue to grow 26% to
28%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $32.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kinaxis Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* FY2017 revenue view $142.8 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: