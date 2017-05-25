FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan makes final investment decision on Trans Mountain expansion project
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 11:03 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan makes final investment decision on Trans Mountain expansion project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc

* Makes final investment decision on Trans Mountain expansion project

* ‍kinder Morgan Canada Limited prices c$1.75 billion initial public offering​

* Kinder morgan canada pricing IPO of 102.9 million shares of common stock at a price to public of c$17.00 per share

* ‍remains on track to announce revised dividend guidance for 2018 in latter part of this year​

* construction on Trans Mountain expansion project is expected to begin in September 2017 with completion expected in December 2019

* While political climate was not ideal, process proceeded at this time because project financing contingency period, concludes at end of May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.