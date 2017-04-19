FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Q1 earnings per share $0.18
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Q1 earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kinder Morgan Inc - for 2017, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share, achieve distributable cash flow of approximately $4.46 billion

* Kinder Morgan - Q1 revenue $3,424 million million versus $3,195 million

* Kinder Morgan Inc - for 2017, kmi expects adjusted ebitda of approximately $7.2 billion

* Kinder Morgan Inc - kmi also expects to invest $3.2 billion in growth projects during 2017

* Kinder Morgan Inc - q1 earnings per class p share $0.18

* Kinder Morgan Inc - kmi remains on schedule to begin operations for approximately $540 million utopia pipeline project in january 2018

* Kinder Morgan Inc - growth projects during 2017 to be funded with internally generated cash flow without need to access equity markets

* Kinder Morgan Inc says kinder morgan canada contributions were down 7 percent in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016

* Kinder Morgan Inc says remains on schedule to begin operations for approximately $540 million utopia pipeline project in january 2018

* Kinder Morgan Inc - current project backlog is $11.7 billion, down from $12.0 billion at end of 2016

* Kinder morgan -utopia pipeline will have an initial design capacity of 50,000 barrels per day, and will move ethane from ohio to windsor, ontario, canada

* Kinder morgan - q1 net income available to common stockholders was impacted by $162 million favorable change in total certain items compared to q1 of 2016

* Kinder morgan-continue to develop financing alternatives for trans mountain project, either by a jv or conducting initial public offering of a portfolio

* Kinder morgan inc - "natural gas continues to be fuel of choice for america and world's evolving energy needs"

* Kinder morgan - distributable cash flow of $0.54 per common share in quarter, resulting in $935 million of excess distributable cash flow above dividend

* Kinder morgan inc says qtrly adjusted earnings per common share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

