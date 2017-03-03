BRIEF-Kinder Morgan sells 49 pct interest in Elba Liquefaction Co

March 3 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc :
* Kinder Morgan sells 49% interest in Elba Liquefaction company to EIG Global Energy Partners investment funds
* Says LNG export project at Elba Island expected to begin initial operation in mid-2018
* EIG has made an upfront cash payment of approximately $385 million
* LNG export project at Elba Island expected to begin initial operation in mid-2018
* EIG has agreed to fund its share of future capital expenditures necessary to complete construction and commissioning of liquefaction facility
* Says upfront cash payment consists of $215 million reimbursement to KMI for EIG's 49 percent share of prior ELC capital expenditures
* Total project cost is estimated to be approximately $1.3 billion, excluding capitalized interest.
* Initial liquefaction units are currently expected to be placed in service in mid-2018, with final units coming on line by early 2019
* Project is expected to have a total capacity of approximately 2.5 million tonnes per year of LNG for export
* Cash payment consists of about $170 million in excess of capital expenditures for value created by KMI in developing project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: