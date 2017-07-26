FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 5:40 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Kindred Group Q2 pre-tax profit just ahead of forecasts

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Kindred Group plc

* Says new all-time high in gross winnings revenue of GBP 166.6 (126.6) million for Q2 of 2017

* Says underlying EBITDA for Q2 of 2017 was GBP 33.4 (22.0) million

* Says profit before tax for Q2 of 2017 amounted to GBP 22.9 (15.4) million

* Says in period up to 23 july 2017, average daily gross winnings revenue in GBP was 20 per cent higher compared to same period in 2016 (up 9 per cent excluding 32red).

* Reuters poll: Kindred Q2 pre-tax profit was seen at 22.2 million GBP, gross winnings revenue at 161 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

