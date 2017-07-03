BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment files for mixed shelf of upto $1.5 bln
* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $1.5 billion - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tyUCLF) Further company coverage:
July 3 Kindred Group Plc
* Says weighted average impact of GBP against Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on gross winnings revenue of approximately 7-8 per cent in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $1.5 billion - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tyUCLF) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 30 Gaming technology group Novomatic is pressing ahead with preparations for one of Austria's largest initial public offerings in years as new regulation in Germany takes effect, people close to the matter said.