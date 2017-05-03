May 3 Kindred Healthcare Inc:

* Kindred Healthcare reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 GAAP core earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.77 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.78 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 core earnings per share about $0.10 to $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms 2017 guidance for annual revenues of $7.2 billion, with a range of $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion

* Says for 2018, reaffirms annual revenues of approximately $6.3 billion, core diluted EPS from continuing operations of approximately $0.80

* Reaffirms 2017 guidance for core EBITDAR of $930 million, with a range of $910 million to $950 million

* Says for 2018 reaffirms core EBITDAR of approximately $840 million

* Says outlook estimates assume that Kindred completes its skilled nursing facilities exit prior to start of 2018

* Reaffirms 2017 guidance for core diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.55, with a range of $0.40 to $0.70 per share

* For Q2 of 2017, Kindred expects core EBITDAR of approximately $225 million to $240 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $7.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S