28 minutes ago
BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare reports Q2 loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 28 minutes ago

BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare reports Q2 loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc-

* Kindred Healthcare reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.53 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.48 billion

* Kindred Healthcare Inc- ‍company updates outlook for 2017 and 2018​

* Sees 2018 annual revenues at midpoint of approximately $6.2 billion

* Sees 2018 core ebitdar at midpoint of approximately $830 million

* Sees 2018 core diluted eps from continuing operations at midpoint of approximately $0.80

* Kindred Healthcare Inc- ‍for second half of 2017, we expect our q3 to follow normal seasonal trends, making it softest quarter of year​

* Sees 2017 core ebitdar of $930 million, with a range of $910 million to $950 million

* Kindred healthcare inc - "for second half of 2017, we expect our q3 to follow normal seasonal trends, making it softest quarter of year"

* Kindred Healthcare - due to ongoing,widely reported inpatient volume trends co is expecting to finish year towards lower end of previous outlook range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

