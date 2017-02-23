FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kindred makes recommended cash offer for 32Red
#Casinos & Gaming
February 23, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kindred makes recommended cash offer for 32Red

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kindred Group Plc

* Says to make a GBP 175.6 mln recommended cash offer for 32Red

* Says the cash consideration payable under the Offer will be funded by new acquisition facilities of up to GBP 178 million, specifically for the purposes of this transaction

* Says 32Red is licensed and regulated in Gibraltar, the UK and Italy and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange

* Says 32Red has approximately 125 employees based in Gibraltar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

