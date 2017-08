May 31 (Reuters) - KINDY SA

* REQUEST TO SUSPEND THE LISTING OF KINDY SA

* GROUP CONFIRMS THAT NO CONTINUATION PLAN FOR ITS HOLDING COMPANY OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES HAS BEEN PRESENTED

* SAYS THE OFFERS RECEIVED FOR THE TAKEOVER OF ITS OPERATIONAL ASSETS, INCLUDING ITS TRADEMARKS, WILL NOT ALLOW IT TO CLEAR ALL ITS LIABILITIES

* TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE BEAUVAIS WILL GIVE ITS DECISION ON OFFERS ON JUNE 2