6 months ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kinepolis Group FY current EBITDA up 4 pct at 94.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kinepolis Group NV:

* In 2016 Kinepolis posted 7.7 pct higher revenue with 7.5 pct more visitors and continued to successfully implement its expansion strategy

* 2016: a 7.5 pct rise in visitor numbers to 23.8 million

* 2016 total revenue increased by 7.7 pct to 324.9 million euros ($346.64 million)

* FY current EBITDA (REBITDA) rose by 4.0 pct to 94.6 million euros

* 2016 current profit decreased by 6.5 pct to 40.4 million euros

* Proposed dividend per share is 0.87 euros, a rise of 10.1 pct

* FY free cash flow decreased by 18.8 pct to 53.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

