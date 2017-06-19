BRIEF-Advanced Process Systems signs contract worth 54.82 bln won
* Says it signed a 54.82 billion won contract with Chengdu BOE Optoelectronics Technology co.,Ltd to provide OLED manufacturing equipment in China
June 19 King Yuan Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 3
AMSTERDAM, June 21 ASML, one of the world's largest equipment suppliers to computer chipmakers, will team up with a public Chinese research consortium to open an education centre in Shanghai, it said on Wednesday.