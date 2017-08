March 22 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Plc -

* Engaged Goldman Sachs International in relation to an irrevocable, non- discretionary programme for purchase of shares

* Aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under programme will be no greater than 50 million pounds

* Arrangements form part of kingfisher's capital return programme announced on Jan. 25 2016