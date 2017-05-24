BRIEF-Kingfisher says Q1 total group like-for-like sales down 0.6 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Plc:

* Q1 total group sales of 2,860 million pounds versus. 2,723 million pounds

* Q1 total group like-for-like sales down 0.6 percent

* Q1 France like-for-like sales down 5.5 percent

* Q1 UK & Ireland like-for-like sales up 3.5 percent

* Q1 LFL down 0.6% reflecting continued weaker sales in France and some business disruption from our one kingfisher plan

* Remain on track to deliver year 2 strategic milestones

* Experiencing business disruption given volume of change, as co clear old ranges, remerchandise new ranges, continue roll out of IT platform