FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Kingfisher says Q1 total group like-for-like sales down 0.6 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 24, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kingfisher says Q1 total group like-for-like sales down 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Plc:

* Q1 total group sales of 2,860 million pounds versus. 2,723 million pounds

* Q1 total group like-for-like sales down 0.6 percent

* Q1 France like-for-like sales down 5.5 percent

* Q1 UK & Ireland like-for-like sales up 3.5 percent

* Q1 LFL down 0.6% reflecting continued weaker sales in France and some business disruption from our one kingfisher plan

* Remain on track to deliver year 2 strategic milestones

* Experiencing business disruption given volume of change, as co clear old ranges, remerchandise new ranges, continue roll out of IT platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.