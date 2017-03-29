FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry Q4 earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Kingold Jewelry Inc:

* Kingold Jewelry reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by annual sales of $1.4 billion and record net income

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63

* Kingold Jewelry- qtrly net sales $357.6 million, compared to $280.8 million; sold total of 19.7 metric tons 24-karat gold products, compared to 16.2 metric tons

* Kingold Jewelry Inc- expects to process between 70 metric tons and 80 metric tons of 24-karat gold products in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

