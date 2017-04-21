FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kingsoft says Kingsoft Entertainment agreed to sell Seasun shares
April 21, 2017 / 9:26 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Kingsoft says Kingsoft Entertainment agreed to sell Seasun shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Kingsoft Corp Ltd:

* Unit, Westgame Holdings Limited, United Websoft Inc and Seasun entered into share purchase agreement

* Image Frame Investment agreed to purchase 39.8 million Seasun shares, representing about 4.34% of total issued shares of Seasun

* Deal at a consideration of US$62.6 million

* As a result of proposed disposal, no gain or loss will be recognised in profit or loss by group

* After closing, co's equity interest in Seasun will decrease from 71.99% to 67.65%,

* Westgame, United Websoft, Xiaomi Ventures propose to sell about 4.14%, 0.03% and 1.39% of total issued shares respectively of Seasun

* Apart from proposed disposal, Image Frame Investment also proposed to acquire Seasun shares from other shareholders of Seasun

* Westgame, United Websoft and Xiaomi Ventures to sell about 4.14%, 0.03% and 1.39% of Seasun shares respectively, for about US$80 million in total

* After transactions, Image Frame Investment, a unit of tencent, will hold about 9.90% of total issued shares of Seasun Source text: (bit.ly/2ob4t86) Further company coverage:

