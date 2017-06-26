Fitch: U.S. Bank Deposit Competition to Remain Benign
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Most U.S. banks' should be able to
keep deposit costs
at very low levels through 2017, even after two Fed rate hikes
since December
and another one expected this year, says Fitch Ratings. Most
banks will likely
wait for loan growth to pick up before making any meaningful
change to offered
rates. While online banking may prove an exception, deposit rate
competition
should still be contained in this segment.
Depo