Fitch: U.S. Bank Deposit Competition to Remain Benign

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Most U.S. banks' should be able to keep deposit costs at very low levels through 2017, even after two Fed rate hikes since December and another one expected this year, says Fitch Ratings. Most banks will likely wait for loan growth to pick up before making any meaningful change to offered rates. While online banking may prove an exception, deposit rate competition should still be contained in this segment. Depo