BRIEF-Kingstate Electronics plans new issuance for loan repayment

May 9 (Reuters) - Kingstate Electronics Corp :

* Says it plans to issue about 6 million new shares of its common stock

* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$20 per share

* 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xCkgFY

