BRIEF-Kingstate Electronics plans new issuance for loan repayment

May 9 (Reuters) - Kingstate Electronics Corp :
* Says it plans to issue about 6 million new shares of its common stock
* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$20 per share
* 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay loan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xCkgFY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)