5 months ago
BRIEF-Kingstone Companies q4 EPS $0.26
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Kingstone Companies q4 EPS $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Kingstone Companies Inc

* Kingstone announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Qtrly net operating income $0.26 per diluted share

* Qtrly book value per share increased to $7.15, up 15.7% over q4 2015

* Kingstone Companies Inc - qtrly net written premiums increased 13.6% to $17.1 million during three month period ended December 31, 2016 from $15.0 million

* Qtrly net combined ratio of 79.6% compared to 82.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

