BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
June 30 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd:
* Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd reports the first six months of fiscal year 2017 unaudited financial results
* Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd - sees 2017 revenues in range between $2 million and $4 million
* Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd - sees 2017 net income in range between $0 and $0.5 million
* Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing