June 30 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd:

* Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd reports the first six months of fiscal year 2017 unaudited financial results

* Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd - sees 2017 revenues in range between $2 million and $4 million

* Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd - sees 2017 net income in range between $0 and $0.5 million