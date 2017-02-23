FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Kinnevik CEO declines to comment on long-term plans for remaining Rocket stake
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Kinnevik CEO declines to comment on long-term plans for remaining Rocket stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Kinnevik acting CEO Joakim Andersson tells Reuters:

* Declines to comment on long-term plans for remaining Rocket stake

* Says Rocket stake sale has no consequences on our view on our stakes in Global Fashion Group, Home24, Westwing

* Says got an opportunity to sell half of its stake in Rocket Internet and that Rocket has been a "fantastic investment" for Kinnevik

* Says focus resources on fewer number of companies in our portfolio

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.