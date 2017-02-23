BRIEF-Kinnevik CEO declines to comment on long-term plans for remaining Rocket stake

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Kinnevik acting CEO Joakim Andersson tells Reuters:

* Declines to comment on long-term plans for remaining Rocket stake

* Says Rocket stake sale has no consequences on our view on our stakes in Global Fashion Group, Home24, Westwing

* Says got an opportunity to sell half of its stake in Rocket Internet and that Rocket has been a "fantastic investment" for Kinnevik

* Says focus resources on fewer number of companies in our portfolio