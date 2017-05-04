FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinsale capital group, inc. Reports 2017 Q1 results
May 4, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Kinsale capital group, inc. Reports 2017 Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Kinsale Capital Group Inc:

* Kinsale capital group, inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says gross written premiums were $52.9 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $43.1 million

* Q1 total revenues $42.7 million versus $32.7 million

* says net investment income was $2.3 million for Q1 2017 compared to $1.7 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

