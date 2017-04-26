BRIEF-Kirby Corporation sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.55

April 26 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp:

* Kirby corporation announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $491.7 million versus $458.7 million

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $425.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year 2017 earnings per share guidance range remains unchanged at $1.70 to $2.20

* Kirby Corp - demand for inland tank barge transportation of petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals was stable in quarter

* Says in coastal market, we expect utilization in mid-70% to low 80pct range for Q2 and full year

* Kirby Corp - Kirby's inland tank barge utilization was in high 80pct to low 90pct range during quarter

* Kirby expects 2017 capital spending to be in $165 to $185 million range, unchanged from previous guidance

* Kirby Corp - in coastal marine transportation market, demand for transportation of black oil, petrochemicals, and dry products was stable in quarter

* Kirby Corp - cost reduction in Q1, early Q2 should allow to operate at qtrly breakeven operating margins or slight operating loss for rest of the year

* Kirby - in quarter demand for transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil lower than 2016 Q1, reflected general and seasonal weakness in northeast, Alaska

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $425.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: